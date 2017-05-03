Anorak | Map reveals white Europeans’ views on blacks

Map reveals white Europeans’ views on blacks

How racist against blacks are white Europeans? You could simply look at the European Union whose immigration policy is firmly shut to those beyond its borders. If you’re a dark-skinned African refugee, the EU will become a fortress and pay a lot keep you out.

One other way of looking at white Europeans’ views of blacks is to look at this map. Since 2002 Harvard University’s Project Implicit has invited visitors to take its “implicit association test” (IAT), a rapid-response task which measures how easily you can pair items from different categories.

To create this new map, we used data from a version of the test which presents white or black faces and positive or negative words. The result shows how easily our minds automatically make the link between the categories – what psychologists call an “implicit racial attitude”. Each country on the map is coloured according to the average score of test takers from that country. Redder countries show higher average bias, bluer countries show lower average bias, as the scale on the top of the map shows…

No country had an average score below zero, which would reflect positive associations with blackness. In fact, none had an average score that was even close to zero, which would reflect neither positive nor negative racial associations. Overall, we have scores for 288,076 white Europeans, collected between 2002 and 2015, with sample sizes for each country shown on the left-hand side.

Spotter: The Conversation

