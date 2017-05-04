Anorak | Leonard Nimoy Speaks Out on LSD, Religion and Dirty Movies

Leonard Nimoy Speaks Out on LSD, Religion and Dirty Movies

“Leonard Nimoy Speaks Out on LSD, Religion and Dirty Movies” in a 1968 TV magazine article. It is an “unblushing honest confession” made by the Star Trek actor.

Nimoy was open about the value in LSD. In a June 1968 interview, he opined:

“Waste not the smallest thing created, for grains of sand make mountains, and atoms infinity. Waste not the smallest little in imbecile infirmity, for well thou knowest that seconds form eternity.” Truthful words that sum up eloquently Leonard’s philosophy. And the red-tape and bureaucracy of big government certainly conglomerate into a massive, time-consuming and delaying mess. But waste can also hit people via the indiscriminate use of LSD which Leonard abhors. “It really serves only a limited useful purpose,” he said. “If administered under strict medical supervision, then perhaps some benefit can be derived but only then.”

