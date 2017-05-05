Anorak | A Day on the Town with Bananarama In 1982

A Day on the Town with Bananarama In 1982

Bananarama are reunited and back on tour. The group were stalwarts of Smash Hits magazine – which in the 1980s was shipping around half a millions copies a week. Bananarama formed in London in 1979 by friends Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward. Now they’re back.

In Smash Hits April 15, 1982, readers spent “A Day on the Town with Bananarama”.

