Anorak

Anorak | A Day on the Town with Bananarama In 1982

A Day on the Town with Bananarama In 1982

by | 5th, May 2017

Bananarama are reunited and back on tour. The group were stalwarts of Smash Hits magazine – which in the 1980s was shipping around half a millions copies a week. Bananarama formed in London in 1979 by friends Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey and Keren Woodward. Now they’re back.

 

Smash-Hits-July-08-1982-p.13-Bananarama-Poster-766x1024

Smash Hits – July-08-1982

 

In Smash Hits April 15, 1982, readers spent “A Day on the Town with Bananarama”.

 

Smash Hits, April 15, 1982 – p.28 ‘Day on the Town’

Smash Hits, April 15, 1982 – p.28 ‘Day on the Town’

Smash Hits, April 15, 1982 – p.28 ‘Day on the Town’

 

More Bananarama memories on Flashbak.



More Galleries

Posted: 5th, May 2017 | In: Celebrities, In Pictures, Music Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers