Anorak | Brexit thrives as voters bring about the demise of UKIP and Labour’s slow suicide

Brexit thrives as voters bring about the demise of UKIP and Labour’s slow suicide

UKIP’s vote share in the Council election is down by 16%. They are demolished. The good news is that this also demolishes the argument that a vote for Brexit was a vote for racism and Nigel Farage’s monocular views.

Brexit lives on and thrives as UKIP dies on the vine.

At 09:00 BST, across the 23 English and Welsh counties that had fully declared results, the Tories had control of 10 authorities and 561 seats, a net gain of 155.

Labour had control of five authorities and 404 seats, a net loss of 125. The Lib Dems had 143 seats, a net loss of 28. UKIP had failed to win any seats, a net loss of 41, while the Greens had picked up five.

Labour are being eroded. Jeremy Corbyn could reduce a Tory landslide by resigning immediately. The Tories only need slap his face on posters to secure voters in the General Election. He won’t, of course. Labour is so far to the Left that it’s now anti-Labour.

