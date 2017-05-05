Anorak | You Janus: John Prescott demands ‘cheap publicity stunts’ to damage Theresa May

Anorak

5th, May 2017

Compare and contrast former deputy prime minister, John Prescott,s view on TV debates.

 

Sky's TV debate campaign is cheap publicity for Murdoch. Gordon can beat Cameron any day of the week. Doesn't need to go on Sky to prove it

September 2 2009:

“Sky’s TV debate campaign is cheap publicity for Murdoch. Gordon can beat Cameron any day of the week. Doesn’t need to go on Sky to prove it.”

 

April 17 2017:

Empty seat her. 🐔

 

Is Mr Prescott’s view altered by the fact that in 2009 uninspiring anointed Prime Minister Gordon Brown was a poor performer on live TV and Labour could only lose – but in 2017 uninspiring anointed Prime Minister Theresa May is a poor performer on live TV and Labour can only gain?

 

 



