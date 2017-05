Green Left Weekly: ‘British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has done remarkably well’

You Janus: John Prescott demands ‘cheap publicity stunts’ to damage Theresa May

In 2009 the Sun and Sky told Gordon Brown to grab the TV debate or else

Brexit thrives as voters bring about the demise of UKIP and Labour’s slow suicide

Google Translate News: Moscow hack gives Manchester’s fat slags and ‘disgusting’ gays a thrashing

The horror beneath the $10,000 sex doll’s skin