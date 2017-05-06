Anorak | Green Left Weekly: ‘British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has done remarkably well’

Green Left Weekly: ‘British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has done remarkably well’

Australian publication Green Left Weekly aims to deliver “news and ideas the mainstream media won’t”. For instance, it’s the only paper we can find that says “British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has done remarkably well since Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May’s April 19 announcement of general elections on June 8.”

Green Left Weekly reported that on May 4. Two days on and the poisonous mainstream media has a different view on Corbyn’s performance.

Spotter: Tim Worstall

Anorak

Posted: 6th, May 2017 | In: Broadsheets, News, Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink