Anorak | Masturbation breaks on the NHS?

Masturbation breaks on the NHS?

Good news for you in wanky jobs seeking a healthy and more socially alternative to a cigarette break. Wanking is the way ahead. And unlike smoking, you don’t need to freeze your knackers off outdoors.

Known as a ‘masturbation break’, psychologists believes it could be a great way to combat the stress of your job. While using such a pastime as an escape, perhaps from your boss who is constantly breathing down your neck, would provide similar benefits.

Onanism is now a pastime. Well, anyone who reads the Mail Online knows that already, right?

Spotter: Daily Mail

Anorak

