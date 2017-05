Costa Coffee Salford offers its toilet as a birthday party venue

Anyone looking for a compact and bijou venue for a birthday party, a UKIP conference, an intimate wedding or just a place to mingle with fellow urban badger enthusiasts after work can head long to Costa Coffee in Salford. The toilet is available for hire.

Spotter: @ThePoke

Anorak

