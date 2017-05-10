Anorak | Dance Moms prison auditions underway as Abby Lee Miller goes down

Dance Moms prison auditions underway as Abby Lee Miller goes down

Abby Lee Miller, the yelling, industrial sander-voiced leader of TV’s Dance Moms, has been sentenced to 366 days in prison. She is guilty of fraud, having concealed around $755,000 of assets earned in 2012 and 2013, after she filed for bankruptcy in 2010.

Abby Lee was also sentenced to two years of probation following her release from prison, and ordered to pay a fine of $40,000.

You think Abby would revert to type and shout at the judge until he agreed to do what she told him. But that only works on the under 12s. Reports say she cried. And that failed, too.

So Abbey Lee Miller heads to prison, where she’ll trade in her Comfy Slax and Cardi-gown for on an orange jump suit, and work out how to make her big comeback. The recipe is simple: Jail House Rock. No, not Abby Lee sat in a cell, self-cradling, rather a bunch of felons and rocking to and fro. This is the big dance number in which Abby Lee turns a bunch of felons and mothers into a dance troupe.

Call me , Abby, I have ideas. But not on the that phone. Best give it a rinse first.

Anorak

