Anorak | What the biased Daily Mail said when Theresa May and Ed Miliband tried to fix energy prices

What the biased Daily Mail said when Theresa May and Ed Miliband tried to fix energy prices

Compare and contras the Daily Mail’s treatment of news that:

a) A Conservative Government will cap energy prices. (May 9, 2017)

b) A Labour Government will cap energy prices (september 25, 2013)

Aside from the identity of the blonde in the Mail’s crosshairs and the top ticker moan about the poor state of modern life, the headlines show how the messenger can be more important than the message.

TODAY: We change our mind on controlling energy prices because it’s now the correct political party proposing it. pic.twitter.com/M6okgzBeop — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) May 9, 2017

The Mail is delighted by Theresa May’s move.

Liz Gerard has more:

Now read what May’s Cabinet thought of her idea.

Anorak

Posted: 11th, May 2017 | In: Key Posts, Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink