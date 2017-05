Boris Johnson and Michael Fallon support Theresa May’s ‘extremely dangerous’ and ‘catastrophic’ plan to cap energy prices

What the biased Daily Mail said when Theresa May and Ed Miliband tried to fix energy prices

Sign language woman nails it at Snoop Dogg concert

Manchester Evening Post’s fake news pledge and Arsenal spin in the Mirror

Dance Moms prison auditions underway as Abby Lee Miller goes down

Eating more salt makes you less thirsty and burns fat