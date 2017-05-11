Anorak | ‘My friend’s first graders are non-stop entertainment’

‘My friend’s first graders are non-stop entertainment’

“My friend’s first graders are nonstop entertainment” says desmondsdecker on Reddit. Take the child’s responses to a form called “All About My Mom”. Mom is 13 years old and works on an iPad:

The teacher’s corrections are choice:

Child: “She loves to eat Penus”

Teacher: “Peanuts”

Spotter: Reddit, via @OtherParents

