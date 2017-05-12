Anorak | Liverpool balls: Mark Lawrence hails Klopp’s new Invincibles

Liverpool balls: Mark Lawrence hails Klopp’s new Invincibles

Liverpool are just one match away from being The Invincibles Mark 11, aping Arsenal’s achievement of going an entire Premier League season unbeaten.

According to BBC pundit and former Liverpool player Mark Lawrenson’s crystal balls Liverpool have yet to lose a league match this season.

Each week, Lawrenson predicts the week’s Premier League results for the BBC. And each week he cannot see Liverpool losing. Not once has he tipped Liverpool to be beaten. In reality they have lost 6 times this season.

Biased much? Why does the BBC persist in giving all the pundit jobs to old pros from top clubs?

Anorak

Posted: 12th, May 2017 | In: Liverpool, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink