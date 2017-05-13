Anorak

Anorak | IKEA v Balenciaga: the parody bag that launched a thousand parodies

by | 13th, May 2017

IKEA’s ungainly, super blue, super plastic, super budget Frakta has been upgraded by super expensive Balenciaga, which has produced a leather version of the famed bag. The fake is yours for $1750. IKEA lapped it up and told shoppers how to spot the difference between the two bags.

 

IKEA bag mask

Spotter: National Post



