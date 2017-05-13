Anorak | The Paleobiology Database Navigator show you where to find fossils

The Paleobiology Database Navigator show you where to find fossils

The Paleobiology Database Navigator is a map that shows where the most fossils have been found.

Last week, an approximately 110-million-year-old fossil revealed a new species of nodosaur.

The best-preserved dinosaur fossil ever to be found was unveiled today in Canada’s Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology, nearly six years after miners discovered it by accident. The dinosaur’s remains were so well preserved, that pieced together, they didn’t look real, according to National Geographic. Fossilized remnants of skin still cover the armor plates on the dinosaur’s remains, which are petrified from the snout to the hips. “We don’t just have a skeleton. We have a dinosaur as it would have been,” Caleb Brown said, National Geographic reported.

