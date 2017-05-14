Anorak | Hate crime police investigate Caitlyn Jenner heckler who yelled ‘Oi, Bruce, get your dick out!’

Hate crime police investigate Caitlyn Jenner heckler who yelled ‘Oi, Bruce, get your dick out!’

It certainly wasn’t polite to heckle Cailtyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner of Kardashian fame, but a hate crime?

The Mail reports:

A photographer shouted at Caitlyn Jenner ‘Oi Bruce, get your dick out’ as she left the British LGBT Awards in London. Police have launched a hate crime investigation after the incident on Friday night.

This is a police matter.

Jenner was a guest at the ceremony, where she received a Loud And Proud trophy following her transition from Bruce Jenner in 2015, which she has spoken about publicly. As she left the event at the Grand Connaught Rooms in central London an onlooker hurled transphobic abuse at her until she got into a car

The Press are keen to ramp up the horror: which was “terrifying” and a “vile attack”.

Bit nuts, no? No pun intended. Oh, go on, then, yes it was.

Unless we all support Caitlyn Jenner the police will nick us. You are a social pariah, someone unfit to live in a law-abiding polite society if you don’t agree that Caitlyn is an inspirational figure. And history is being rewritten. Bruce never existed. The Guardian told us that Caitlyn has “always been a woman”, including when she was “fathering” children. Those sperm, were Caitlyn’s and they came out of a… Well, it wasn’t a vagina. But it might be a crime to to say was it was.

