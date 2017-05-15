Anorak

Anorak | Crocodiles eat pastor trying to walk on water at Crocodile River

Crocodiles eat pastor trying to walk on water at Crocodile River

by | 15th, May 2017

To Crocodile River, Zimbabwe, where a pastor is trying to walk on water. Pastor Jonathan Mthethwa of the Saint of the last days church was unsuccessful. And is devoured by crocodiles.

“We still don’t understand how this happened because he fasted and prayed the whole week.” said Deacon Nkosi, one of the church members.

 

Spotter: Zimbabwe Today



