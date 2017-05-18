Anorak | Everything you read about drinking during pregnancy is wrong

Everything you read about drinking during pregnancy is wrong

Everything you ever read about drinking whilst pregnant is wrong. Prohibition for the pregnant is unfair and unfounded. The Telegraph has news:

Advising women not to drink when pregnant is “sexist” and causes “needless anxiety”, senior academics have said. Pregnancy charities and researchers have called for a change to the “alarmist” official Government guidelines, which warn expectant mothers to avoid alcohol completely. They say the policy has no basis in evidence and ends up “stigmatising” women and excluding them from society.

No basis. So the dire warnings are wrong? Like this one which appeared in the Daily Telegraph:

If you want to be truly alarmed you turn to the Daily Mail, which has issued all sorts of dire warnings over drinking and pregnancy.

Just one glass of wine a week while pregnant ‘can harm a baby’s IQ’ – 15 November 2012 Women believe they can drink while pregnant – but one glass of wine could damage your baby for life -19/04/2008 Drinking alcohol while pregnant helps ‘create unruly children’ – 06/11/2007 Women who drink a glass of wine a day during pregnancy affect their child’s growth for nine years – 16/08/2012

And you can always shame someone with a long lens camera shot:

Who else needs a drink?

Anorak

