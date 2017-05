Manchester City balls: Leroy Sané has lrage tattoo of Leroy Sané

Isn’t vanity great. Manchester City’s Leroy Sané is so keen on himself his back is covered in a large tattoo of Leroy Sané. You can see his face from he back. Who needs shirt numbers?

Spotter: @_MattColeman

Anorak

