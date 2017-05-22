Anorak | Didgeridoo sex act is ‘racist’

Didgeridoo sex act is ‘racist’

Is it culturally insensitive to use a cross as a sex aide. How about making the West making MILF – a clear reference to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front based in Mindanao, Philippines – into a comment on fancying mothers? And then there’s all that Latin for foreplay.

The Mail reports that a “gay porn studio has sparked a furious backlash over a film that shows a man performing a sex act using a didgeridoo. The explicit movie has been branded ‘racist’ and ‘incredibly disrespectful to the Australian aboriginal community’ for its portrayal of the wind instrument as a sex toy.”

The studio’s description for the film tells us: “Didgeridoos create a one-of-a-kind sound, and can reach deep into one’s ass.”

It is in every sense a wind instrument, but not one to be played after a night on the Beans.

Spotter: Star Observer

Anorak

