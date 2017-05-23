Anorak | Manchester attack: the West must rise again

Manchester attack: the West must rise again

To bomb a concert packed with young families is an act of savage cowardice. Anyone sane with an ounce of moral fibre feels for Manchester. But this is no time for shoegazing. When people – how many children? – are murdered with such empty, pointless barbarism – and, boy, how they’ll look for some ideological power behind it (and find none) – a country must act. The lack of self-belief in the West fuels terror. Time to stand up for hard-won beliefs and our liberal democracy.

It’s time to act.

Anorak

