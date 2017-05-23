Anorak

Anorak | Manchester attack: the West must rise again

Manchester attack: the West must rise again

by | 23rd, May 2017

To bomb a concert packed with young families is an act of savage cowardice. Anyone sane with an ounce of moral fibre feels for Manchester. But this is no time for shoegazing. When people – how many children? – are murdered with such empty, pointless barbarism – and, boy, how they’ll look for some ideological power behind it (and find none) – a country must act. The lack of self-belief in the West fuels terror. Time to stand up for hard-won beliefs and our liberal democracy.

 

Children, Childrens Street Party, Rosamund Street Chorlton on Medlock, V E Day (Victory in Europe, end of World War II) Date //1945

Children Street Party, Rosamund Street Chorlton on Medlock, V E Day (Victory in Europe, end of World War II).

It’s time to act.

 



Posted: 23rd, May 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers