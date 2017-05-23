Anorak | Arsenal balls: ‘Sanchez damaged Gunners by training on his day off’ – Keown

Arsenal balls: ‘Sanchez damaged Gunners by training on his day off’ – Keown

“PRIMA GUNNERS,” accuses the Sun on Tuesday. “Keown blasts over-indulged Alexis and Ozil.”

Gunner-turned pundit Martin Keown has a view on Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez. They damaged Arsenal with their behaviour, says Martin. What did they do? And did they do it worse than Francis Coquelin, Aaron Ramsey, Theo Walcott, Alex Iwobi or Kieran Gibbs?

“It became about Ozil and Sanchez for too long in the season. Their behaviour let Arsenal down in that period,” says Keown. “Sanchez is a difficult man to manage off the pitch. I was at the training ground on one of his days off and he suddenly turned up and was bouncing around the training pitch.”

The nutcase turned up on a day off and trained. The selfish, useless c…!

“They were having to facilitate him and put a training session on for him,” Keown continues. “It’s not necessarily about you as a player – you have to fit in as well with the group.”

Maybe if all the other Arsenal played trained on their days off, the Gunners might have done better?

As for Ozil, says Martin:

“If I was playing in some of the games when Ozil doesn’t get a perfect pass, I would have been in his ear telling him my bit. ”

Ready? It’s going to be long break in play as Martin critiques his team-mate mid-match: “I’d have said, ‘I’m trying to give the ball to you, don’t disrespect me in the way you do when I don’t get the ball to you. And how about you working just as hard out of possession as I’m working out of possession? I can’t ever get close to the creativity you can create but I want you to work hard when we are not in possession – because we’re not quite good enough to win things without every single player applying himself in possession and out of possession.'”

Why can’t Ozil be more like Keown? Answer in the form of a long ball into the cheap seats.

Anorak

