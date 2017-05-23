Anorak | Manchester bomber Salman Abedi IS, isn’t and was

Manchester bomber Salman Abedi IS, isn’t and was

The Daily Mail rushes to tell us that “an ISIS suicide bomber who slaughtered 22 people at Manchester Arena last night has been named as Salman Abedi.”

It’s not been confirmed that the murderer was a member of Islamic State. But, go on…

Abedi detonated a deadly explosive that ripped through crowds leaving an Ariana Grande concert at 10.30pm. This morning, ISIS claimed responsibility and threatened further attacks, saying ‘one of the caliphate’s soldiers placed bombs within a gathering of the Crusaders’. Prime Minister Theresa May revealed this morning that security services know the attacker’s name.

It’s Salman Abedi, right?

There are unconfirmed reports that the terrorist was British…

Fact: we don’t know.

…and that he may have been known to police before the massacre.

Translation: he may not have ben known to police before the massacre.

Police are trying to determine whether he acted alone or was part of a wider terror cell.

Conclusion: We have no idea.

The Indy:

Local reports said Abedi was the child of Libyan refugees who fled to the UK to flee Muammar Gaddafi’s regime, and was one of four children.

Local reports in – get this – the USA.

The Sun is more factual:

COWARD REVEALED Manchester terror attack bomber revealed as 22-year-old British national Salman Abedi who grew up in the area alongside his three brothers

And:

THE Brit-born suicide bomber behind the Manchester atrocity has been named as Salman Abedi. The identity of the 22-year-old was revealed after teams of armed cops swooped on his address in Fallowfield, Manchester.

Does anyone else prefer to wait for the evening news report and get some facts?

