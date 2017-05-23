Anorak | Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album cover reworked with famous faces who died in 2016

Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album cover reworked with famous faces who died in 2016

Around 50 years ago The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album featured a brilliant cover. On it were the likes of Bob Dylan, Edgar Allan Poe, William S. Burroughs, Albert Einstein, Mae West, Marilyn Monroe, HG Wells, Shirley Temple.

In a tribute to people who died in 2016, Muhammad Ali stands where boxer Sonny Liston did in the original. the reworking also features. George Michael, Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, George Martin, Glenn Frey and Alan Rickman.

Spotter: Consequence of Sound, by Chris The Barker

Anorak

Posted: 23rd, May 2017 | In: Music Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink