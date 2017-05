Sir Roger Moore mocks the Daily Mail

Sir Roger Moore was top bloke. He was a terrific James Bond, an incarnation most closely aligned to Ian Fleming’s literary creation. When the Daily Maily mocked him, Moore responded with exquisite style and trademark grace:

Anorak

Posted: 24th, May 2017 | In: Celebrities, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink