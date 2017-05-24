Anorak | #BritishThreatLevels trends on twitter – and it’s f*cking hilarious

#BritishThreatLevels trends on twitter – and it’s f*cking hilarious

The British are responding to the news that the country is on a near-war footing and the threat is critical in the best way possible: with humour and ridicule. #BritishThreatLevels is firing up on Twitter. And it’s brilliant.

Parcel gets delivered to the neighbour meaning you have to speak to them #BritishThreatLevels — clrthrn (@clrthrn) May 24, 2017

‘I’d Like to Add you to My Professional Network on LinkedIn’ #BritishThreatLevels — James Manning (@JamesManning) May 24, 2017

#BritishThreatLevels “would you mind sharing this table?” — Stuart Millar (@stuartmillar159) May 24, 2017

#BritishThreatLevels “let’s all go around the table and say a little bit about ourselves” — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) May 24, 2017

"This bus is now on diversion" #BritishThreatLevels — Don't @ me (@ziazialaura) May 24, 2017

Anorak

