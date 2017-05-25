Anorak | Trump and Pope Woody Allen star in The Shining, The Addams Family and The Omen remakes

Trump and Pope Woody Allen star in The Shining, The Addams Family and The Omen remakes

When the Trumps met the Pope, the Addams Family remake was on:

The Addams Family reboot looks rubbish. pic.twitter.com/L9MWhmnY5c — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) May 24, 2017

Saw the @PeterSHall addition, but felt true menace required the cat from Pet Cemetary. pic.twitter.com/RYwHCVmwf0 — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) May 25, 2017

With Woody Allen:

Oh my god. I knew I recognised the face. I just added glasses. Pope Woody I, the first Jewish pope. pic.twitter.com/rRjXNGT12a — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) May 24, 2017

Yeah. That’s all folks!

when you start to feel OK for a minute then remember that we're all fucked pic.twitter.com/z6UeOOCEZZ — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) May 25, 2017

Anorak

