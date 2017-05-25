Anorak

Trump and Pope Woody Allen star in The Shining, The Addams Family and The Omen remakes

by | 25th, May 2017

When the Trumps met the Pope, the Addams Family remake was on:

With Woody Allen:

Yeah. That’s all folks!



