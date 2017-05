UKIP candidate campaigns for inter-stellar colony ship for ‘the chance to begin anew’

Check out this brilliant flyer from Suffolk UKIP candidate Aidan Powlesland. He calls for a fleet of inter-steller vehicles to mine Saturn’s astroid belt for platinum and water. Why? For “the chance to begin anew”.

Spotter: Johnny Paige

