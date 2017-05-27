Anorak | The Twin Peaks Archive: 10 hours of rare and unreleased tracks from the TV series and FWWM

The Twin Peaks Archive. 10 hours of rare and unreleased tracks from the TV series and FWWM.

By Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch. you can buy it here. And here.

David Lynch & Angelo Badalamenti – The Twin Peaks Archive (Track Listing)

Deer Meadow Shuffle

Deer Meadow Shuffle (film version)

Just You (Instrumental Baritone Guitar)

Twin Peaks Theme (Alternate Version)

Annie and Cooper

Nightsea Wind

Freshly Squeezed (Bass Clarinet)

Twin Peaks Theme (Nostalgia Version)

Twin Peaks Theme (Harp and Guitar)

Twin Peaks Theme (Solo Rhodes)

Mysterioso #2

Mysterioso #2 (film version)

Mysterioso #1

Mysterioso #1 (film version)

Love Theme (Alternate Version)

Love Theme (Solo Rhodes)

Americana

James Hurley (Outtake)

Mister Snooty

Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version)

Picking On Country

I’m Hurt Bad (Industrial Symphony No. 1 Version)

Western Ballad

Preparing for M.T. Wentz

Secret Country

Dark Mood Woods (Full Version)

RR Swing

Great Northern Piano Tune #1

Great Northern Piano Tune #2 (Truman and Josie)

Great Northern Piano Tune #3

Twin Peaks Theme (Solo Piano)

Girl Talk

Birds In Hell

Audrey’s Prayer (Synth Version)

Audrey’s Prayer (Clarinet & Synth)

The Norwegians

Sneaky Audrey

Freshly Squeezed (Solo Vibraphone)

Miss Twin Peaks (Piano Rehearsal)

Miss Twin Peaks Theme

Lana’s Dance

Lucy’s Dance

Miss Twin Peaks (Finale)

Sycamore Trees (Instrumental)

South Sea Dreams

Hula Hoppin’

Love Theme (Piano and Rhodes)

Owl Cave

Slow Speed Orchestra 1 (24 Hours)

Slow Speed Orchestra 2 (Unease Motif/The Woods)

Slow Speed Orchestra 3 (Black Lodge Rumble)

Half Speed Orchestra 1 (Stair Music/Danger Theme)

Half Speed Orchestra 2 (Dark Forces)

Half Speed Orchestra 3 (Windom Earle’s Motif)

James Visits Laura

Harold’s Theme (The Living Novel)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Ethereal Pad Version)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Ghost Version)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Guardian Angel Version)

Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Sax)

Solo Percussion 1

Solo Percussion 2 (Grady’s Waltz)

Solo Percussion 3

Audrey’s Dance (Percussion & Clarinets)

Northwest Gulch

Dance of the Dream Man (Drums and Bass)

Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Clarinet)

Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Clarinet 2)

Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Flute)

Dance of the Dream Man (Solos Bass)

Just You (Instrumental)

Bookhouse Boys

Bookhouse Boys (Solo Guitar)

Hank’s Theme (Version 2)

Earle’s Theme

Hank’s Theme

Invitation to Love Theme (Bumper)

Half Speed Orchestra 5 (Leo’s Theme)

Invitation to Love Theme

Invitation to Love (Lover’s Dilemma)

Lana’s Theme

Horne’s Theme

Wheeler’s Theme

Harold’s Theme (Josie’s Past)

Freshly Squeezed (Complete Version)

Freshly Squeezed (Clarinet)

Freshly Squeezed (Flute)

Freshly Squeezed (Mid-tempo Version)

Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version 2)

Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Solo Bass)

Freshly Squeezed (Solo Bass Clarinet)

Freshly Squeezed (Solo Clarinet)

Freshly Squeezed (Solo Flute)

The Mill Deal

Josie and Jonathan

The Mill Fire

Theme from Twin Peaks – Fire Walk With Me (Saxaphone)

Teresa’s Autopsy

Phillip Jefferies

Back to Fat Trout (Unease Motif/The Woods)

Laura Visits Harold

Behind The Mask

Wash Your Hands

It’s Your Father

Jacques’ Cabin/The Train Car

Circumference of a Circle

Dark Mood Woods (Studio Version)

One Eyed Jack’s Parlour Music

Twin Peaks Christmas Greeting

Dance of the Dream Man (Fast Soprano Clarinet)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Baritone Guitar Punctuation)

Leo Returns

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Dark Synth)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Solo Piano)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Vibraphone)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Letter from Harold)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Caroline)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Clarinet Bridge)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Clarinet Strings Bridge)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano Bridge)

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK1

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK2

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK3

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK4

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano B) TK1

Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano B) TK2

Abstract Mood

Abstract Mood (Slow Speed)

Slow Speed Orchestra 4 (White Lodge Rumble)

Harold’s Theme (Harpsichord)

Audrey’s Prayer (Flute)

Audrey’s Dance (Clean)

Audrey’s Dance (Drums and Bass)

Audrey’s Dance (Solo Rhodes)

Audrey’s Dance (Synth and Vibraphone)

Audrey’s Dance (Clean Fast)

Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Saxophone)

Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Clarinet)

Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Flute)

Sneaky Audrey (Audrey’s Investigation)

Sneaky Audrey (Solo)

Sneaky Audrey (Alternate)

One Armed Man Theme (Solo Clarinet Improvisation)

Great Northern Big Band

Wedding Hymn

Wedding Song #1

Wedding Song #2 (‘Stranger Nights’)

Wedding Song #3 (Accordian)

Attack of the Pine Weasel

Great Northern Piano Tune #4

Twin Peaks Theme (Harp)

Ben’s Battle

Ben’s Battle (Solo Percussion)

Ben’s Battle (Solo Flute)

Ben’s Battle (Solo Trumpet)

Ben’s Lament

Half Speed Orchestra 4 (Dugpas)

Half Speed Orchestra 6 (Bob’s Dance/Back to Missuola)

Half Speed Orchestra 7

The Culmination

Distant Train

Laura’s Dark Boogie (Clean)

The Red Room

Love Theme (Dark)

James & Evelyn

Evelyn’s Mourning

Evelyn’s Mourning (Extended)

La Speranza

Trail Mix

Dark Intro #1

Dark Intro #2

Dark Intro #3

Dark Intro #4

Dark Intro #5

Dark Intro #6

Packard’s Theme

The Mill Durge

Jean Renault’s Theme (Solo Bass Clarinet)

One Eyed Jack’s Country

Dick Tremayne’s Swing

Llama Country

‘Such Stuff as Dreams are Made of”

Earle’s Theme (Audrey’s Walk)

Leo Attacks Bobby

The Pink Room (Extended Version)

Half Heart (Solo)

Dance of the Dream Man (Original)

Great Northern Piano Tune #2 (Full Version)

One Armed Man’s Theme & Jean Renault’s Theme (TV Mix)

Audrey (TV Version)

Voice of Love (Slow)

Log Lady Presence

Love Theme (Light)

Wheeler’s Theme (TK 2)

Solo Percussion 4

Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version 2 Clean) *partial

Solo Percussion (Arbitrary Cymbals)

You Killed Mike

Falling into Love Theme (Demo)

Love Theme Slower and Darker (Demo)

Slow Cool Jazz (Demo)

Chinese Theme (Demo)

Wide Vibrato Augmented Chords (Demo)

Night Walk (Demo)

Low Wide and Beautiful (Demo)

Wide Vibrato Mood to Falling (Demo)

Love Theme to Falling (Demo)

Love Theme Light (Demo)

Questions in a World of Blue (Demo)

Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Take 4)

Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Slow Jazz Version)

Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Clarinet Strings)