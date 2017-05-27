Anorak | The Twin Peaks Archive: 10 hours of rare and unreleased tracks from the TV series and FWWM

The Twin Peaks Archive: 10 hours of rare and unreleased tracks from the TV series and FWWM
The Twin Peaks Archive. 10 hours of rare and unreleased tracks from the TV series and FWWM.
By Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch. you can buy it here. And here.
David Lynch & Angelo Badalamenti – The Twin Peaks Archive (Track Listing)
Deer Meadow Shuffle
Deer Meadow Shuffle (film version)
Just You (Instrumental Baritone Guitar)
Twin Peaks Theme (Alternate Version)
Annie and Cooper
Nightsea Wind
Freshly Squeezed (Bass Clarinet)
Twin Peaks Theme (Nostalgia Version)
Twin Peaks Theme (Harp and Guitar)
Twin Peaks Theme (Solo Rhodes)
Mysterioso #2
Mysterioso #2 (film version)
Mysterioso #1
Mysterioso #1 (film version)
Love Theme (Alternate Version)
Love Theme (Solo Rhodes)
Americana
James Hurley (Outtake)
Mister Snooty
Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version)
Picking On Country
I’m Hurt Bad (Industrial Symphony No. 1 Version)
Western Ballad
Preparing for M.T. Wentz
Secret Country
Dark Mood Woods (Full Version)
RR Swing
Great Northern Piano Tune #1
Great Northern Piano Tune #2 (Truman and Josie)
Great Northern Piano Tune #3
Twin Peaks Theme (Solo Piano)
Girl Talk
Birds In Hell
Audrey’s Prayer (Synth Version)
Audrey’s Prayer (Clarinet & Synth)
The Norwegians
Sneaky Audrey
Freshly Squeezed (Solo Vibraphone)
Miss Twin Peaks (Piano Rehearsal)
Miss Twin Peaks Theme
Lana’s Dance
Lucy’s Dance
Miss Twin Peaks (Finale)
Sycamore Trees (Instrumental)
South Sea Dreams
Hula Hoppin’
Love Theme (Piano and Rhodes)
Owl Cave
Slow Speed Orchestra 1 (24 Hours)
Slow Speed Orchestra 2 (Unease Motif/The Woods)
Slow Speed Orchestra 3 (Black Lodge Rumble)
Half Speed Orchestra 1 (Stair Music/Danger Theme)
Half Speed Orchestra 2 (Dark Forces)
Half Speed Orchestra 3 (Windom Earle’s Motif)
James Visits Laura
Harold’s Theme (The Living Novel)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Ethereal Pad Version)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Ghost Version)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Guardian Angel Version)
Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Sax)
Solo Percussion 1
Solo Percussion 2 (Grady’s Waltz)
Solo Percussion 3
Audrey’s Dance (Percussion & Clarinets)
Northwest Gulch
Dance of the Dream Man (Drums and Bass)
Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Clarinet)
Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Clarinet 2)
Dance of the Dream Man (Solo Flute)
Dance of the Dream Man (Solos Bass)
Just You (Instrumental)
Bookhouse Boys
Bookhouse Boys (Solo Guitar)
Hank’s Theme (Version 2)
Earle’s Theme
Hank’s Theme
Invitation to Love Theme (Bumper)
Half Speed Orchestra 5 (Leo’s Theme)
Invitation to Love Theme
Invitation to Love (Lover’s Dilemma)
Lana’s Theme
Horne’s Theme
Wheeler’s Theme
Harold’s Theme (Josie’s Past)
Freshly Squeezed (Complete Version)
Freshly Squeezed (Clarinet)
Freshly Squeezed (Flute)
Freshly Squeezed (Mid-tempo Version)
Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version 2)
Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Solo Bass)
Freshly Squeezed (Solo Bass Clarinet)
Freshly Squeezed (Solo Clarinet)
Freshly Squeezed (Solo Flute)
The Mill Deal
Josie and Jonathan
The Mill Fire
Theme from Twin Peaks – Fire Walk With Me (Saxaphone)
Teresa’s Autopsy
Phillip Jefferies
Back to Fat Trout (Unease Motif/The Woods)
Laura Visits Harold
Behind The Mask
Wash Your Hands
It’s Your Father
Jacques’ Cabin/The Train Car
Circumference of a Circle
Dark Mood Woods (Studio Version)
One Eyed Jack’s Parlour Music
Twin Peaks Christmas Greeting
Dance of the Dream Man (Fast Soprano Clarinet)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Baritone Guitar Punctuation)
Leo Returns
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Dark Synth)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Solo Piano)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Vibraphone)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Letter from Harold)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Caroline)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Clarinet Bridge)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Clarinet Strings Bridge)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano Bridge)
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK1
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK2
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK3
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano A) TK4
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano B) TK1
Laura Palmer’s Theme (Piano B) TK2
Abstract Mood
Abstract Mood (Slow Speed)
Slow Speed Orchestra 4 (White Lodge Rumble)
Harold’s Theme (Harpsichord)
Audrey’s Prayer (Flute)
Audrey’s Dance (Clean)
Audrey’s Dance (Drums and Bass)
Audrey’s Dance (Solo Rhodes)
Audrey’s Dance (Synth and Vibraphone)
Audrey’s Dance (Clean Fast)
Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Saxophone)
Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Clarinet)
Audrey’s Dance/Dance of the Dream Man (Flute)
Sneaky Audrey (Audrey’s Investigation)
Sneaky Audrey (Solo)
Sneaky Audrey (Alternate)
One Armed Man Theme (Solo Clarinet Improvisation)
Great Northern Big Band
Wedding Hymn
Wedding Song #1
Wedding Song #2 (‘Stranger Nights’)
Wedding Song #3 (Accordian)
Attack of the Pine Weasel
Great Northern Piano Tune #4
Twin Peaks Theme (Harp)
Ben’s Battle
Ben’s Battle (Solo Percussion)
Ben’s Battle (Solo Flute)
Ben’s Battle (Solo Trumpet)
Ben’s Lament
Half Speed Orchestra 4 (Dugpas)
Half Speed Orchestra 6 (Bob’s Dance/Back to Missuola)
Half Speed Orchestra 7
The Culmination
Distant Train
Laura’s Dark Boogie (Clean)
The Red Room
Love Theme (Dark)
James & Evelyn
Evelyn’s Mourning
Evelyn’s Mourning (Extended)
La Speranza
Trail Mix
Dark Intro #1
Dark Intro #2
Dark Intro #3
Dark Intro #4
Dark Intro #5
Dark Intro #6
Packard’s Theme
The Mill Durge
Jean Renault’s Theme (Solo Bass Clarinet)
One Eyed Jack’s Country
Dick Tremayne’s Swing
Llama Country
‘Such Stuff as Dreams are Made of”
Earle’s Theme (Audrey’s Walk)
Leo Attacks Bobby
The Pink Room (Extended Version)
Half Heart (Solo)
Dance of the Dream Man (Original)
Great Northern Piano Tune #2 (Full Version)
One Armed Man’s Theme & Jean Renault’s Theme (TV Mix)
Audrey (TV Version)
Voice of Love (Slow)
Log Lady Presence
Love Theme (Light)
Wheeler’s Theme (TK 2)
Solo Percussion 4
Freshly Squeezed (Fast Cool Jazz Version 2 Clean) *partial
Solo Percussion (Arbitrary Cymbals)
You Killed Mike
Falling into Love Theme (Demo)
Love Theme Slower and Darker (Demo)
Slow Cool Jazz (Demo)
Chinese Theme (Demo)
Wide Vibrato Augmented Chords (Demo)
Night Walk (Demo)
Low Wide and Beautiful (Demo)
Wide Vibrato Mood to Falling (Demo)
Love Theme to Falling (Demo)
Love Theme Light (Demo)
Questions in a World of Blue (Demo)
Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Take 4)
Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Slow Jazz Version)
Love Theme from ‘On The Air’ (Clarinet Strings)
Posted: 27th, May 2017 | In: Music, TV & Radio Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink