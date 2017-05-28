Anorak | Salma Hayek’s Pizza Hell

Salma Hayek’s Pizza Hell
“I’m a very good stepmum,” Hayek insists. “I always wanted more children, but I couldn’t have another after Valentina. You have to work very hard to please them all. If you are making pizza, there is one who doesn’t like cheese, and another who hates tomato. Our chef sometimes looks so downhearted. He’s always saying, ‘Madam, what are we going to do?’”
Spotter: The Times
