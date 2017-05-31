Anorak | Burqa Babes: Daily Telegraph identifies jihadi bride of the month

Burqa Babes: Daily Telegraph identifies jihadi bride of the month

Working on the Telegraph’s picture desk is a skilled task. To illustrate the story that “British jihadi brides are returning home after being widowed, or being sent away by husbands preparing to make a final stand with the Islamic State group”, the paper publishes this:

“A woman believed to be British female jihadi Asqa Mahmoud, 20,” is the figure in the “centre”. She is “pictured with friends”.

Their identities are unknown. Although the one on the right is ringer for Lord Lucan whilst the other could be Shergar.

Anorak

