Anorak | Rare black lion spotted in Leicestershire: panthers warned to be vigilant

Rare black lion spotted in Leicestershire: panthers warned to be vigilant

A Black Panther is loose in British woods. The “beast” was spotted by a “terrified mum”. She was left “paralysed with fear”. Emma Adam, 29, is quoted in the Star: “Now I’m scared to even leave the house.”

On page 15 of the Daily Star, Emma tells us about coming “face to face” with the black panther in Ashby-de-la-Zouche, Leicestershire. She says it was “eating something, ripping it apart. My mother-in-law and I froze.”

And…? And that’s it. But it’s enough to make front-page news on the Star. We do get to see a photo of a black panther, but not the one Emma says she saw. There are no photos of that beast.

The Star’s scoop is rooted in a story in the Burton Mail. Emma tells it:

“We were having a late barbecue and I felt a bit bloated so we decided to go for a walk. “It was getting late, so we decided to take a torch – there was just about enough light to walk. As we were coming along the path, I saw something lying down and I was trying to figure out what it was. “I kept looking at it, and I realised its head was going up and down because it was eating something, ripping it apart. My mother in law and I froze, and we just walked backwards. Luckily it didn’t see us.”

She continued:

“People were saying why didn’t you take a picture of it, but in that moment you are too frightened to take a picture. I always thought they would be very stocky, but this was much thinner.

Like a domestic cat, perhaps. Or a dog. Or a jihadi? Or a rare panther-eating black lion?

Anorak

Posted: 1st, June 2017 | In: Strange But True, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink