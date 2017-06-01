Anorak

Rare black lion spotted in Leicestershire: panthers warned to be vigilant

by | 1st, June 2017

A Black Panther is loose in British woods. The “beast” was spotted by a “terrified mum”. She was left “paralysed with fear”. Emma Adam, 29, is quoted in the Star: “Now I’m scared to even leave the house.”

 

daily star black panther

 

On page 15 of the Daily Star, Emma tells us about coming “face to face” with the black panther in Ashby-de-la-Zouche, Leicestershire. She says it was “eating something, ripping it apart. My mother-in-law and I froze.”

And…? And that’s it. But it’s enough to make front-page news on the Star.  We do get to see a photo of a black panther, but not the one Emma says she saw. There are no photos of that beast.

The Star’s scoop is rooted in a story in the Burton Mail. Emma tells it:

“We were having a late barbecue and I felt a bit bloated so we decided to go for a walk.

“It was getting late, so we decided to take a torch – there was just about enough light to walk. As we were coming along the path, I saw something lying down and I was trying to figure out what it was.

“I kept looking at it, and I realised its head was going up and down because it was eating something, ripping it apart. My mother in law and I froze, and we just walked backwards. Luckily it didn’t see us.”

She continued:

“People were saying why didn’t you take a picture of it, but in that moment you are too frightened to take a picture. I always thought they would be very stocky, but this was much thinner.

Like a domestic cat, perhaps. Or a dog. Or a jihadi? Or a rare panther-eating black lion?



