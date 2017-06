Transfer balls: ‘free agent’ Ozil gets new Arsenal deal

Transfer balls: compare and contrast the reporting on Arsenal’s Mesut Oil.

June 1 2017: “Alexis Sanchez plans to quit Arsenal and Mesut Ozil will reject new deal before moving for free.”

June 2 2017: “Mesut Ozil ready to sign £280000 A WEEK new contract as Arsenal.”

He’s not singed anything.

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, June 2017 | In: Arsenal, Back pages, Sports Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink