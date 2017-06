Idiot throws glove at Tower of London guard: Beefeater responds in style

To the Tower of London, where a woman has dropped her glove close to one of the serving soldiers who guard the place. Did she toss the glove to see what the soldier would do? A Beefeater approaches:





Humour works better:

