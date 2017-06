Ken Loach for Jeremy Corbyn: vote Theresa May if you hate your kids

Ken Loach’s ad for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party is… Well, it’s incredible. Theresa May stars in the Milk Snatcher II:

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, June 2017 | In: News Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink