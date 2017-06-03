Anorak | How to survive Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Nuclear Meltdown’

How to survive Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Nuclear Meltdown’

Don’t panic! Jeremy Corbyn might trigger a “Nuclear Meltdown” should the leader of the hollowed out Labour Party make it into Number 10, but surviving the atomic holocaust is just a matter of picking the right level of sun cream. The Daily Mail is here to help its readers survive.

Factor 5million should just about do it.

Anorak

Posted: 3rd, June 2017 | In: Politicians, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink