Anorak | How to survive Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Nuclear Meltdown’

How to survive Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Nuclear Meltdown’

by | 3rd, June 2017

Don’t panic! Jeremy Corbyn might trigger a “Nuclear Meltdown” should the leader of the hollowed out Labour Party make it into Number 10, but surviving the atomic holocaust is just a matter of picking the right level of sun cream. The Daily Mail is here to help its readers survive.

 

Jeremy Corbyn daily mail

 

Factor 5million should just about do it.



