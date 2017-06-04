Anorak | After London Bridge: MSNBC puts terror attack at the Vauxhall car factory in Luton

After London Bridge: MSNBC puts terror attack at the Vauxhall car factory in Luton

In the unseemly haste to be first with the ‘breaking news’, MSNBC says the terror attack on London Bridge and nearby Borough market took place in… Luton. There was an incident in Vauxhall – which is just up the road from London Bridge – but it had nothing to do with the slaughter.

It’s not fake news. It’s just crap reporting.

This is why we need newspapers and the nightly news to make sense of all the info that comes belching in across social media.

Anorak

