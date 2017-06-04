Anorak | After London Bridge and Manchester: Douglas Adams was right about the internet

After London Bridge and Manchester: Douglas Adams was right about the internet

After London Bridge, the news is that there will be crackdown on the internet. Freedom of speech must be curtailed. Encryption must be done away with.

Author Douglas Adams go it. In 1999 he wrote:

“I don’t think anybody would argue now that the Internet isn’t becoming a major factor in our lives. However, it’s very new to us. Newsreaders still feel it is worth a special and rather worrying mention if, for instance, a crime was planned by people ‘over the Internet’. They don’t bother to mention when criminals use the telephone or the M4, or discuss their dastardly plans ‘over a cup of tea’, though each of these was new and controversial in their day.”

Agreed.

Anorak

Posted: 4th, June 2017 | In: Celebrities, Key Posts, News, Technology Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink