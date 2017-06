Tory MP tweets: ‘Vote Conservative for strong and stable leadershit’

After London Bridge: the geyser who ran with his pint didn’t spill a drop

After London Bridge and Manchester: Douglas Adams was right about the internet

After London Bridge: MSNBC puts terror attack at the Vauxhall car factory in Luton

CIA go home: Donald Trump gets his London Bridge news from the web

London Bridge attack: London fights back but democracy capitulates

How to survive Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Nuclear Meltdown’