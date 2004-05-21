Anorak | Jeremy Corbyn ‘looks forward to an asteroid wiping out humanity’

Jeremy Corbyn ‘looks forward to an asteroid wiping out humanity’
In 2004,Jeremy Corbyn was one of three signatories on an anti-human motion.
Early day motion 1255
Session: 2003-04
Date tabled: 21.05.2004
Primary sponsor: Banks, Tony
Sponsors:
That this House is appalled, but barely surprised, at the revelations in M15 files regarding the bizarre and inhumane proposals to use pigeons as flying bombs; recognises the important and live-saving role of carrier pigeons in two world wars and wonders at the lack of gratitude towards these gentle creatures; and believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.
Nice opinion to the electorate, Jeremy.
Tory Peter Bottomley amended that to the hope that “humans and other creatures may with luck have the chance to live together again”.
Posted: 5th, June 2017 | In: Politicians, Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink