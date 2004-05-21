Anorak | Jeremy Corbyn ‘looks forward to an asteroid wiping out humanity’

In 2004,Jeremy Corbyn was one of three signatories on an anti-human motion.

Early day motion 1255

Session: 2003-04

Date tabled: 21.05.2004

Primary sponsor: Banks, Tony

Sponsors:

That this House is appalled, but barely surprised, at the revelations in M15 files regarding the bizarre and inhumane proposals to use pigeons as flying bombs; recognises the important and live-saving role of carrier pigeons in two world wars and wonders at the lack of gratitude towards these gentle creatures; and believes that humans represent the most obscene, perverted, cruel, uncivilised and lethal species ever to inhabit the planet and looks forward to the day when the inevitable asteroid slams into the earth and wipes them out thus giving nature the opportunity to start again.