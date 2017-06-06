After London Bridge: geezer Roy Larner told his attackers “F*** you, I’m Millwall”

Looking for London geysers after the London Bridge attack, the media spots Peckham’s Roy Larner, 47, who when confronted with the murderous Islamists told them: “Fuck you, I’m Millwall.”

Larner decided he needed to “take the piss out of these bastards”. He continued to shut “Fuck you, I’m Millwall” as he was stabbed eight times. Roy tells the Sun:

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam’. Like an idiot I shouted back at them…. I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘Fuck you, I’m Millwall’. So they started attacking me.”

Roy Larner is a top geyser. Today we should all be a bit Millwall.

Love the book he’s reading – ‘Learn To Run.’ At them.

