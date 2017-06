This Russian vending machine sells Instagram likes

As Alexey Kovalev writes: “Russia takes the worst excesses of capitalism to the extreme, so here’s a vending machine in a mall for buying Likes for your Instagram pics.”

How sad is that:

Spotter: @Alexey__Kovalev

