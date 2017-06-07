Anorak | GE17: who wants to see Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘money shot’?

GE17: who wants to see Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘money shot’?

As Cuck Norris tweets: “When phrases enter the language and you use them, but you have no idea of their meaning or derivation: a short treatise.” @JeremyCorbyn4PM has treated Twitter users to Jeremy Corbyn’s “Money shot”.

Collins dictionary defines ‘money shot’: “a shot in a pornographic film in which a male performer is seen to ejaculate.”

Spotter: Cuck Norris

Anorak

