Anorak

Anorak | GE17: who wants to see Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘money shot’?

GE17: who wants to see Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘money shot’?

by | 7th, June 2017

As Cuck Norris tweets:When phrases enter the language and you use them, but you have no idea of their meaning or derivation: a short treatise.”  has treated Twitter users to Jeremy Corbyn’s “Money shot”.

 

jeremy corbyn money shot labour GE17 fail

 

Collins dictionary defines ‘money shot’: “a shot in a pornographic film in which a male performer is seen to ejaculate.”

Spotter: Cuck Norris 



Posted: 7th, June 2017 | In: Politicians Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers