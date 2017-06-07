Anorak | A Tube-style diagram of major Roman roads, ca. 125 AD

A Tube-style diagram of major Roman roads, ca. 125 AD

This map of Ancient Roman roads (ca. 125 AD) in the Tube / Metro / Subway style is the work of Alexandr Sasha Trubetskoy, an undergraduate economics student at the University of Chicago. Using Stanford’s ORBIS model, the Antonine Itinerary, The Pelagios Project and a little bit of educated guesswork, Alexandr’s map will help any time traveller get around the Roman Empire.

Spotter: CityMetric

Anorak

Posted: 7th, June 2017 | In: Strange But True Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink