Anorak | GE17: low-key Russian influence in Stoke Newington polling station

GE17: low-key Russian influence in Stoke Newington polling station

To the Tyssen Community Primary School polling station in Stoke Newington, Hackney, London.

(Please excuse the repetition but there’s some kind of echo on our communications devices. Hello, Moscow… Over….)

1/ Absolute polling day scenes earlier at Tyssen Community Primary School polling station in Stoke Newington… pic.twitter.com/UjV7NzCLNe — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

2 / I witnessed posters in the polling station window featuring hammers and sickles, drawn by school kids, reading: "the kids aren't happy" — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

3 / "They want CHANGE! Vote with your heart, not by what the papers tell you.” Police were on scene when I arrived, checking electoral law — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

4 / A man who identified himself as the school site manager refuse to take down the posters when asked by polling station volunteers — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

5 / the school site manager then threatened to close the polling station rather than remove the hammer and sickle posters — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

6 / the police brokered a compromise whereby another school staff member and site manager agreed to cover up the posters with brown paper — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

7 / but they then claimed they had no paper in the school to cover the posters. Polling station staff then covered them with official signs — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

8 / the police and polling staff throughout attempted to reach a compromise. The school staff were intent on displaying the posters. — Ross Kempsell (@rosskempsell) June 8, 2017

Anorak

