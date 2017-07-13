Anorak | Transfer Ball: Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal unless Manchester City pay £80m

Transfer Ball: Alexis Sanchez staying at Arsenal unless Manchester City pay £80m

Transfer Balls: Alexis Sanchez news watch. Is the Arsenal striker leaving? Compare and contrast the Daily Star a nd other tabloid scoops:

Daily Star, July 4 :

Alexis Sanchez will stay at Arsenal

Daily Star, July 9 :

Arsenal waiting for Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich to swoop for Alexis Sanchez – ARSENAL star Alexis Sanchez will reportedly be allowed to join Paris St-Germain or Bayern Munich – but not Manchester City.

Daily Star, July 9 :

Alexis Sanchez happy to swap Arsenal for Chelsea this summer. Starsport exclusively revealed this weekend that the Gunners are not willing to sell the former Barcelona star to a title rival.

Daily Mirror, July 10 :

Arsenal willing to sell Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City – but they want £80million for him

What news in the Mirror of Arsenal’s price?

Facts to support this tory: none.

Sanchez’s desire to play for Manchester City: “City are bolstered by the belief that the player

