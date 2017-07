Arnold Schwarzenegger being played by dummies in Arnold Schwarzenegger movies

Duncan Skiles has made this neat video of dummies and other actors pretending to be Arnold

You have already read 1 premium article for free today Access immediately the premium content with Multipass Or come back tomorrow

Anorak

Posted: 10th, July 2017 | In: Celebrities, Film Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink