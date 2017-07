Bad Ads: Harry’s is ‘shaving’s other guys’ on the London Underground

Does this make any sense? A company called Harry’s is advertising on the London Underground. Their motto is – get this – “Shaving’s Other Guys.” And by the looks of it, their razors are massive and unwieldy,

Posted: 10th, July 2017