Anorak

Anorak | Manchester United sign Stormzy and Lukaku plays Dublin’s Longitude festival

Manchester United sign Stormzy and Lukaku plays Dublin’s Longitude festival

by | 10th, July 2017

stormzy lukaku

 

Manchester United didn’t sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton. As Ireland’s  Evening Herald newspaper reports, those fools at Old Trafford signed Stormzy in error.

Says the paper’s  editor Herald Alan Steenson of its scoop:

Hands up, we got it badly wrong. Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn’t him. It was Stormzy.To

You have already read 1 premium article for free today
Access immediately the premium content with Multipass

Or come back tomorrow



Posted: 10th, July 2017 | In: Celebrities, manchester united, Sports, Tabloids Comment | Follow the Comments on our RSS feed: RSS 2.0 | TrackBack | Permalink

Contact Us Writers