Anorak | Manchester United sign Stormzy and Lukaku plays Dublin’s Longitude festival

Manchester United sign Stormzy and Lukaku plays Dublin’s Longitude festival
Manchester United didn’t sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton. As Ireland’s Evening Herald newspaper reports, those fools at Old Trafford signed Stormzy in error.
Says the paper’s editor Herald Alan Steenson of its scoop:
Hands up, we got it badly wrong. Earlier, we made an error with a picture of Romelu Lukaku that wasn’t him. It was Stormzy.To
